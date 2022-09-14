Aware has launched a FREE Life Skills Programme in Kilkenny

Are you feeling over-whelmed or depressed? Are things getting you down? As we head into winter, you might be thinking about ways to protect your mental health.

Aware, the national charity supporting people impacted by depression and bipolar disorder, has launched a free Life Skills Programme to help people with mild to moderate depression or early signs of acute anxiety and stress to navigate everyday life.

Participants will learn new ways of thinking to deal with challenges and will be given practical tips on reducing symptoms. They will learn how to better manage stress and how to recognise and deal with unhelpful thoughts.

Based on the principles of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), those attending will discover more about how the way we think can influence our actions in helpful or unhelpful ways. The course also looks at building blocks for positive mental health such as sleep, nutrition, routine and avoiding vicious cycles of negative thinking and anxiety.

The six-week programme starts next week (W/c 19th Sept 2022) both online and in-person in nine locations around Ireland, including Kilkenny, Wexford, Galway, Cork, Kerry and Offaly but places are limited.

The free sessions are suitable for anyone experiencing depression, anxiety and/or stress over the age of 18 in Ireland, and are run over six 90-minute modules by a certified trainer.

Aware’s Director of Services Stephen McBride said, “There are people out there right now who are really struggling and we’re here to support, to help protect mental health and build resilience. Our Life Skills Programme may just be the right space to develop new tools that will enable people to better navigate the future. Attendees will also develop their knowledge and understanding of the importance of having these skills so they can practise self-care."

Aware’s aim is to ensure that individuals across Ireland impacted by depression, bipolar disorder and other mood related conditions know they are not alone and are provided with the knowledge, advice and tools they need to improve their wellbeing. If you are impacted by these conditions, you can contact Aware’s free support line seven days a week from 10am to 10pm on 1800 80 48 48.

To register for the Life Skills Programme, or for further information on Aware see aware.ie/lifeskills #WeAreAware.