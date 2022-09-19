Search

19 Sept 2022

Young Irish FilmMakers - A Kilkenny Culture Night highlight

A Block Party with live DJS will take place in the Butler Gallery gardens during Culture Night

Reporter:

Mary Cody

19 Sept 2022 1:07 PM

One of the Culture Night highlights in Kilkenny this year will be Young Irish Film Makers presenting as part of ‘Youth Film & Animation’.

Culture Night is a national moment celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of culture in Ireland today; connecting people to cultural activities locally and nationally and opening up pathways to ongoing engagement.

Culture Night is developed in partnership with local authorities and many other organisations and individuals across the island and celebrates openness, discovery and belonging.

In Kilkenny doors will stay open late and special and unique events are programmed at participating locations, online and broadcast. All activities are free.

Once again County Kilkenny will offer a number of outstanding events for all ages and interests to enjoy.

City events on September 23 include:BG Block Party with live DJs in the Butler Gallery gardens, Kilkenny Castle will open its doors and will host a live performance of medieval and renaissance music by Siobhan Armstrong and The Knitted Together Project have organised an exhibition trail of specially knitted blankets which will be on display in charity shops.

 The Kilkenny Arts Office Curator In Residence Programme will host an exhibition RESILIENCE which will also involve a number of talks and panel discussions.

 The Kilkenny Famine Experience at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, is a free AV tour that will guide people around the buildings of the former workhouse.

 Essie May’s Yoga Studio, Kieran Street are delighted to invite you to take part in a mandala building workshop using all natural materials.

 The Knitted Together Project with The Kilkenny Arts Office have organised an exhibition trail of specially knitted blankets which will be on display in various charity shops in Kilkenny City and County.

 Explore Rothe House, spend time in the house, courtyards and gardens with their knowledgeable guides and members of Kilkenny Archaeological Society.

County events include:

Jail Birds - An Evening of Jewellery and Metalwork in Thomastown Community Centre with the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

 The Wonder of Culture with Clogh Writers at Moneenroe, Castlecomer will focus on the theme of coal mining and local culture through various artforms such as poetry, song and dance.
Ionad Lachtain, Freshford will be hosting an evening of music, heritage and art.
TADA! Theatre Thomastown will be hosting fun drama workshops for different age groups from six years to adults.

 Theatrical Entertainment and Eco-Art Explorations at Kcat Arts Centre, immersive entertainment at their performance lab and explorations of earth- conscious art making techniques.
Poetry By The Barrow, a poetry reading group invite you to come relax in the quaint surroundings of Mick Doyles Pub, Graignamanagh to listen to some poetry.

For more see culturenight.ie

