Watch: Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon and Netflix release trailer for My Father's Dragon

It's to be released by Netflix in November
Netflix and Cartoon Saloon have unveiled the first trailer for the new feature film from the five-time Oscar-nominated Kilkenny studio.
It's a stunning glimpse of Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey’s upcoming animated feature My Father’s Dragon. Check it out below.
The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith with Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.
It's finally here!! Watch the trailer for My Father's Dragon. Well done to the whole team of Dragons for the amazing work they've done. Coming to Netflix on November 11th https://t.co/kBCOPVolsb— Cartoon Saloon (@CartoonSaloon) September 28, 2022
The film is inspired by the Newbery honoured book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett. It's produced by Mockingbird Pictures and Cartoon Saloon, and released by Netflix in November.
Directed by Nora Twomey, the voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith with Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.
