Fascinating talk to be held on major Kilkenny historical figure

Nixie Boran
A fascinating talk on the life of Nixie Boran will be given at the Home Rule Club in Kilkenny city by his daughter Ann Boran on Wednesday, October 12, at 8.30pm.
Nixie was a huge Kilkenny figure - a nationalist, social revolutionary, miners’ leader and trade unionist.
Daughter Ann is Professor Emerita of Social Science at the University of Chester and recently penned a book on her father entitled 'Challenge to Power'.
The book explores the world in which he lived as a coal miner, as a Republican freedom fighter during the Civil War, his life on the run and his return to his roots in mining in Castlecomer.
Tickets to the talk can be purchased on the day at the venue for €5.
Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.
