Huge Irish band to meet and greet fans in Kilkenny tomorrow

Fans of The Coronas are in for a treat tomorrow as they will have the opportunity to meet the band in-person at Golden Discs in Market Cross in Kilkenny city.

The Coronas will be in Golden Discs to launch their brand new album 'Time Stopped' tomorrow (Thursday) at 1pm.

"For those interested in The Coronas they will be here to play some songs from their brand new album and also greet their fans and sign copies of their new album which is available to purchase from us on CD and on Vinyl," explains Katie Lanigan, Store Manager.

"If you show up on the day and buy a copy of their new album, you will also be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT gig in The Olympia, Dublin in December."

Katie said that Golden Discs are delighted to be able to host a lovely intimate event with The Coronas and give the fans and local people the opportunity to hear some tracks from this fantastic new album.