Free dog-friendly day of fun activities at Savour Kilkenny

This October Bank Holiday Monday, let your four-legged friends be part of the fun at one of the top food festivals in Ireland.

This year there is a new addition to the Savour Kilkenny line up with Madra Monday, brought to you by Leader Natural Dog Nutrition.

This family fun day is all about dogs and features an exciting line-up of doggie-inspired activities for owners and dogs to enjoy as part of the Savour Kilkenny Food Festival.

Ailish Durkin of Leader Natural Dog Nutrition said the event will also raise money for a local rescue.

“Madra Monday is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with all the family before trick-or-treating! There’s plenty of fun activities for you to enjoy and it’s a great way to support a worthy charity.”

Kicking off at 1pm with an ‘Ask the Expert’ session focusing on topics including training, behaviour, and canine nutrition with local experts on hand to answer all of your pooch related queries

Moving on to the main event at 2pm – Kilkenny’s Next Top Madra Fun Dog Show, with MC Tracy Millea.

A very special celebrity judge will be on hand to award ‘best in show’ across 12 classes including ‘Pawsome Pup’, ‘Most Rockin’ Rescue’, ‘Best Golden Oldie’ and many more. Winner or not, we know that they’re still the best boy/girl!

Pre-registrations are on redmillsstore.ie, it’s €3 per class and all proceeds on the day go to PAWS Animal Rescue.

Ger Mullally, Savour Kilkenny Committee Chair said:

“Madra Monday will take place this October Bank Holiday Monday at Savour Kilkenny. This fun-filled day of dog-friendly activities provides a pawfect opportunity to get out and have a ball with your precious four-legged family members”

There will also be a puppy playground to try out some agility jumps before fuelling up at the free pick ‘n’ mix, or grab their favourite dog treats in the Leader Natural Dog Nutrition pop-up shop. They can take part in the dog food taste test, enjoy puppy playdates, and even get a pet portrait from an onsite pet photographer.

savourkilkenny.com