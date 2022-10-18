Search

18 Oct 2022

Candle of Hope Ashes ceremony takes place in Kilkenny

Relay for Life takes place every July

Reporter:

Mary Cody

18 Oct 2022 2:59 PM

The Relay for Life Committee will hold their Candle Of Hope Ashes Ceremony on Saturday (October 22) at 11am.

This poignant ceremony takes place on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.In a full circle moment the Candle of Hope bags that are so central to the Relay event are turned to ash. This ash is spread at the foot of a tree planted specifically for this ceremony.

Each and every Candle of Hope bag represents an intention for a loved one. Returning them to the earth is the perfect way to bring these intentions back to the forefront of our minds.

Anyone who attended the Relay for Life event in July is invited on Saturday. The tree is located on the path that passes the entrance to the playground and there will be committee members there to guide the way.

Relay for Life is an annual fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.

