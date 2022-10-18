Kilkenny bookworms called to participate in annual readathon

MS Ireland is calling on bookworms young and old in Kilkenny to set themselves a reading challenge this November and raise much needed funds for people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and their families. MS is the most common debilitating neurological condition affecting young adults in Ireland. It affects more than 9,000 people in Ireland, and there is no cause or cure.

The MS Readathon, run by MS Ireland, is Ireland’s biggest sponsored reading initiative and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. A favourite amongst school children, this year MS Ireland are encouraging big kids, community groups, businesses, and books clubs in Kilkenny to get involved.

Speaking at the launch today, Sally Spearman, Coordinator of MS Readathon, said: “MS Readathon is a wonderful opportunity for bookworms of all ages in Kilkenny to set themselves a reading challenge, while raising much needed funds for people with MS in Ireland. For kids, whether they are already an avid reader or need encouragement to pick up a book, it’s a wonderful opportunity to further connect with books and go on epic literary adventures, all while setting themselves a challenge which gives them a wonderful sense of achievement at the end of the month.

“We appreciate that not everyone can get involved in more physical fundraisers. Not everyone has the ability or desire to walk 10,000 steps a day or run a marathon. The beauty of the MS Readathon is that it is for everybody, of every ability and it is a chance for those who may oftentimes feel excluded when the more physical challenges are announced to get stuck in and make a real difference.

“This year marks 35 years of MS Readathon, and many big kids will remember taking part back in their school days, so this year, we’re encouraging as many adults as possible to get on board and join in on MS Readathon. We’re encouraging people to read along with their kids at night-time or set a group challenge as part of a book club. Similarly, we would love to see businesses, community groups, sports teams get involved too to raise much needed funds.”

Also speaking at the launch was Dearbhla Crosse, a teacher living with MS. “Being diagnosed with MS was a huge shock to me, and left me with many questions, fears and worries. However the support I received from MS Ireland was incredible – they came to my house and provided me with so much advice, support and information on how to deal with my diagnosis.

“MS Readathon is a wonderful initiative because it brings children’s imaginations alive, while raising awareness of MS and fundraising for these much-needed services. I devoured books as a child and reading has had a hugely positive impact on my life, and now even more so since my diagnosis, so I am encouraging everyone to get involved in MS Readathon this year.”

Children, teachers, and adults can get involved in this year’s MS Readathon by registering online at: https://www.msreadathon.ie/register-2022