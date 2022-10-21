Relay for Life Candle of Hope Ashes ceremony in Kilkenny on Saturday

File picture: Candle of Hope at Relay for Life
The Relay for Life Committee wants to invite the people of Kilkenny to attend their Candle Of Hope Ashes Ceremony on Saturday October 22 at 11 am.
This poignant ceremony takes place on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle. In a full circle moment the Candle of Hope bags that are so central to the Relay event are turned to ash. This ash is spread at the foot of a tree planted specifically for this ceremony.
Each and every Candle of Hope bag represents an intention for a loved one. Returning them to the earth is the perfect way to bring these intentions back to the forefront of our minds.
"We would love for anyone who attended Relay to join us on Saturday. Our tree is located on the path that passes the entrance to the playground and there will be committee members there to help you find your way," organisers said.
