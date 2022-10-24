Search

24 Oct 2022

Kilkenny artist TANOKI to play spectacular debut show alongside Daithí

Kilkenny artist TANOKI to play spectacular debut show alongside Daithí

Daithí/TANOKI

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Oct 2022 12:50 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The Set Theatre in Kilkenny will play host to an incredible double album launch next month (November 25) when local artist TANOKI (Paul Mahon) teams up with Daithí to provide an audio-visual feast for the senses.

TANOKI’s music features a myriad of styles, from funky brass to ethereal piano, walking the line between delight in technological and fear of what it may do to human connection.

His songs blend human samples and powerful performances with rich synths and washed-out arpeggios, making present the question of technology’s beauty and danger.

TANOKI’s work so far has gained the attention of multiple radio stations and Hot Press, earning ‘Track of the Week’ for all three singles from the upcoming album, ‘File New’.

Teenager struck and injured by firework on Tipperary-Kilkenny border

Gardaí are investigating

Daithí is an Irish multi-instrumentalist producer that has long had a fascination with capturing organic sounds and samples.

His name has become synonymous with raising the bar for the live dance experience, mixing in unique elements like his signature fiddle – a symbol of his traditional Irish upbringing – alongside a chorus of talented musicians who elevate songs that have been purpose-built for a widescreen arena.

Bedded in electronica, Daithí’s sound has moved beyond a fusion of Ireland’s past and a contemporary present to a world of rich texture, veering from deep house music to ambient arrangements, in the form of instrumental narratives, stunning visuals and vocally-charged supporting characters.

The result takes the listener from the undeniably personal to the universally cinematic, a deft collision of Daithí’s propensity for storytelling, his capacity to reimagine the environment around him, and the ability to open up his world to those who seek escape.

Liverpool legends coming to Kilkenny

This is a fantastic opportunity to support an incredible local artist at a debut hometown gig.

"It's gonna be a very visual and lighting-heavy show," TANOKI told Kilkenny Live.

"I've previously done visuals with RSAG, but also this year I've worked with three acts at Electric Picnic (The Academic, Wild Youth & Hermitage Green) and last year I worked with Lisa Hannigan at Pepper Cannister.

"I'm building at the moment for this gig. It's all totally brand new material and I'm really trying to push the boat out visually." 

Tickets for the show are only €17.50 and available from 'set.ticketsolve.com'.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media