Kilkenny artist TANOKI to play spectacular debut show alongside Daithí

The Set Theatre in Kilkenny will play host to an incredible double album launch next month (November 25) when local artist TANOKI (Paul Mahon) teams up with Daithí to provide an audio-visual feast for the senses.

TANOKI’s music features a myriad of styles, from funky brass to ethereal piano, walking the line between delight in technological and fear of what it may do to human connection.

His songs blend human samples and powerful performances with rich synths and washed-out arpeggios, making present the question of technology’s beauty and danger.

TANOKI’s work so far has gained the attention of multiple radio stations and Hot Press, earning ‘Track of the Week’ for all three singles from the upcoming album, ‘File New’.

Daithí is an Irish multi-instrumentalist producer that has long had a fascination with capturing organic sounds and samples.

His name has become synonymous with raising the bar for the live dance experience, mixing in unique elements like his signature fiddle – a symbol of his traditional Irish upbringing – alongside a chorus of talented musicians who elevate songs that have been purpose-built for a widescreen arena.

Bedded in electronica, Daithí’s sound has moved beyond a fusion of Ireland’s past and a contemporary present to a world of rich texture, veering from deep house music to ambient arrangements, in the form of instrumental narratives, stunning visuals and vocally-charged supporting characters.

The result takes the listener from the undeniably personal to the universally cinematic, a deft collision of Daithí’s propensity for storytelling, his capacity to reimagine the environment around him, and the ability to open up his world to those who seek escape.

This is a fantastic opportunity to support an incredible local artist at a debut hometown gig.

"It's gonna be a very visual and lighting-heavy show," TANOKI told Kilkenny Live.

"I've previously done visuals with RSAG, but also this year I've worked with three acts at Electric Picnic (The Academic, Wild Youth & Hermitage Green) and last year I worked with Lisa Hannigan at Pepper Cannister.

"I'm building at the moment for this gig. It's all totally brand new material and I'm really trying to push the boat out visually."

Tickets for the show are only €17.50 and available from 'set.ticketsolve.com'.