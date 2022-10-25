Don't miss this 'quack-ers' Kilkenny event!

The 2018 Lions Club Duck Race in Kilkenny
Kilkenny Lions Club is holding a ‘Duck Derby’ on Sunday, October 30 at 2pm.
The event will start at the Lady Desart Bridge, with a finish line at John's Bridge.
All funds raised on the day are in aid of Relay For Life.
There will be some great prizes for the first three ducks home.
Everyone is encouraged to support the cause and book a duck by texting George on 086-2544465.
