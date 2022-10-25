Kilkenny shop crowned as one of the country's best independent retailers

Kilkenny retailer, Joy Thorpe Decorative Antiques and Interiors which is housed in a historic building with a pretty green shop-front in Castlecomer, has made a list of the best independent Irish retailers in The Gloss Interiors.



Joy specialises in unique antique and vintage homewares mixed with one-of-a-kind and gift pieces. She has an exceptional eye for distinctive and beautiful objects that will make any home warm, attractive and welcoming. Her excellent taste means everything in the shop is beautiful and often has a very interesting back story, to boot.



Joy sources all pieces from antique furniture auctions, flea markets or trips abroad to exotic locations like Morocco where she sources colourful rugs, kilims and cushions.



On being included in the list of stylish shops, Joy said: “Massive thanks to The Gloss for including me in their beautiful list of Independent Irish shops. I’m absolutely chuffed to be featured.”



Joy was keen that her shop would be a fresh take on a traditional antique store. She says, “I didn’t want to be your typical antiques shop that is full to the brim with stock and a bit dusty. I wanted everything to be quite polished and curated, so when you come into the store you can picture it in your home.”



Joy opened her unique emporium two year ago in September 2020 and has already gained a reputation as a special place to find original and stylish homeware and furniture. If unique and individual interiors are your passion, then a visit to the Commercial Establishment on Kilkenny Street in Castlecomer is well worth your time.