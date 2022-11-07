Search

07 Nov 2022

Cartoon Saloon animators, editors and directors take part in exhibition at Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery

KILKENNY

My Father's Dragon

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

07 Nov 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Budding animators and anyone who appreciates the internationally-acclaimed work of the five time Oscar-nominated Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon  will revel in an exhibition which includes a talk series and events with Cartoon Saloon animators, editors and directors and more at Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery.

The iconic Kilkenny city centre Gallery hosts the free exhibition of their new animated film My Father’s Dragon, directed by Nora Twomey from November 19 to January 15. The film is inspired by a beloved 1948 fantastical children’s novel by Ruth Stilies Gannett about Elmer Elevator, a boy who runs away from home to rescue Boris, a captive baby dragon trapped on a wild island.

The not-to-be-missed exhibition is curated by Anna O’Sullivan, Butler Gallery Director, and designed by award winning exhibition designer, Steven McNamara of Roji. Together, they’ve developed a truly amazing, immersive, sensory and child-centred exhibition experience that will captivate audiences of all ages.

My Father’s Dragon went on Irish cinema release on November 4 and goes on Netflix release on November 11.  Nora Twomey, Cartoon Saloon Director Twomey said: “Our animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft My Father's Dragon, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett's amazing book and we are delighted to continue our partnership with Butler Gallery for this Exhibition. It is amazing to see how the gallery's team have created an immersive experience for all ages. I can't wait for visitors to partake in the world of My Father's Dragon at Butler Gallery.” 

It’s their fourth exhibition with Cartoon Saloon and as with previous collaborations, Butler Gallery will deliver an extensive programme of public engagement for children and adults that will include themes such as children’s resilience and problem solving, addressing mental health issues while coping with a crisis, and celebrating the films art and artists, Anna O’Sullivan explained.

“Learning and public engagement events will include tailored inclusive workshops for children and young people; interactive visits for schools and groups that encourage creativity through hands-on making; tour programmes and making activities; a talk series and classes with Cartoon Saloon animators, editors and directors and an animator-in-residence programme.”

For latest updates on the exhibition, details about the talks, masterclasses and more visit butlergallery.com or  https://www.cartoonsaloon.ie/my-fathers-dragon/ 

