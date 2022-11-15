Search

15 Nov 2022

Hilarious comedy to be performed in Kilkenny for one night only

Reporter:

Mary Cody

15 Nov 2022 6:20 PM

Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan will join forces to perform John B Keane's The Matchmaker at the Watergate Theatre on December 3.

Michael Scott’s iconic production of  this hilarious dramatic comedy  opened in Spirit in January 2001 starring Anna Managhan and Des Keogh.   

The production went on to tour Ireland, sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival, become  a Video and DVD  with Sony, a BBC Radio Series, and play ‘off Broadway’.  

Many of Ireland’s leading actors have joined the production over the years,  including, Mary McEvoy,  Ann Charleston (Madge in Neighbours), Geraldine Plunkett, Des Nealon and the late Mick Lally one of our most loved actors. 

Now for it 21st year, one of Ireland leading dramatic actresses Norma Sheahan joins Jon Kenny (who was part of the Irish comic duo d’Unbelievables with Pat Shortt) in this iconic production at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for one week only 12-17th September (with two matinees). Together they play a myriad of characters in this hilarious and earthy dramatic comedy.

The play follows the efforts of Dicky Mick Dicky O Connor to make matches for the lonely and lovelorn.

Using his inimitable way with words and his one sense of “devilment” and wit, Keane delves into the longings, hungers, fears and foibles of this collection of lonely country people and creates a marvellously colourful world, taking us back to a simpler time, when phones were few and far between and the only web was one left behind by spiders.

Norma Sheahan loved by audiences from her roles in The Clinic, Bridget and Eamon and Moone Boy, is the only other actress apart from Vanessa Redgrave to have sold out the Gaiety Theatre in a one woman show (not once, but twice) in her role as Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine. Shirley Valentine has just completed an enormously successful national tour.   

Tickets from €27 - additional booking fees may apply      

