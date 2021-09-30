Tickets flying out for Kilkenny Day live events, with more concerts revealed

Tickets are flying out the door for Kilkenny Day on Sunday, October 10, with the full programme of events revealed in this week's Kilkenny People.

The first round of tickets from ‘Kilkenny Day - Local Live Series’ promptly sold out, with more released yesterday. Get your tickets at www.watergatetheatre.ie. The latest to be confirmed is the one and only Jerry Fish.

"We are thrilled to announce a very SPECIAL GUEST for #Kilkennyday's concert on Sunday, October 10 in Kilkenny Castle Park ...as part of the Live Local Performance Scheme.... drumroll please .... Jerry Fish (concert at 4pm)," said organisers.

"Make sure to not miss this incredible concert (part of the successfull #septembersounds series) with so many talented artists - all in aid of Minding Creative Minds."

If you miss out, don’t worry there is lots more happening on the day. Inside this week's Kilkenny People you’ll find a four-page pull out with everything you need to know about Kilkenny Day 2021.

It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful things about Kilkenny while getting out to explore and learn something new. There’s family fun activities and lots more for everyone to get involved in.