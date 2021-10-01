Top 12 FREE things to do in Kilkenny this autumn - click for list!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT ACTIVITY
1.Walk Ireland's Medieval Mile
It’s hard to find a city in Ireland that lends itself more to an afternoon stroll than Kilkenny, and The Medieval Mile is the perfect route to discover the Medieval magic that fills this place. Historic buildings, secret slipways and a Dominican abbey blooming with stained glass are among the gems you will discover on your way, until you reach the traditional home of a 'witch' in the 14th century Kyteler’s Inn. A must visit!
