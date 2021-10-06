Search

06/10/2021

Mick Hanly to play at Lámh Chúnta series in Cleere’s in Kilkenny

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The legendary Mick Hanly will perform in Kilkenny tomorrow (Thursday) as part of the Lámh Chúnta series and the return of live performances in Cleere’s.
Recently Cleere’s Bar & Theatre on Parliament Street got back to its usual business with the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions on indoor entertainment and performances lifted with only some capacity restrictions still in place.
The owners of the iconic venue have installed a state-of-the-art Panasonic nanoe X air conditioning, heating and purification system. It is important to the team in Cleere’s that both staff and patrons are safe and this system provides that peace of mind.
New technology
This new technology which Cleere’s is the first hospitality business in the country to install removes odours, mould and bacteria. It also inhibits 99.9% of viruses including MRSA and Covid -19, providing great peace of mind and allowing the gig goers to focus on the live performance.
“We are delighted to have this system in place,” said Johnny Holden of Cleere’s. “It is a great investment as it provides safety and peace of mind both to the staff and to our customers.”
Live performances
After a 19-month lay-off with no entertainment and performances the little theatre has been busy recently with the ‘Lámh Chúnta’ series of shows which was funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Live Performance Support Scheme 2021.
The series got underway in August with Jimmy Smyth and Karrie O’Sullivan. Audiences have enjoyed performances over the last five weeks from musicians including David Kitt, Emma Langford and Scullion and more have been enjoyed by enthusiastic audiences.
Over the next few weeks acts like The Devious Theatre Company will deliver their latest production ‘Development Hell’ with comedian Barry Murphy providing the laughs on October 20.
For more information on all the shows from the Lámh Chúnta series go to www.cleeres.com.

