Kilkenny's Butler Gallery is ready to get in the festive spirit with benefit auction

Works by Blaise Smith, Bernadette Kiely, Eamon Colman, Helen Comerford, Peter Curling, Barrie Cooke, Amelia Stein and many more well-known artists and businesses including Rudolf Heltzel jewellery and unique pottery from Nicholas Mosse, will go under the hammer for a good cause.

The second Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit auction will be held at Lyrath Estate on Friday, November 26.

“We are delighted to once again support the Butler Gallery’s benefit auction,” said Mr Mealy, speaking at the launch. “It promises to be a great night bringing artists, collectors, buyers and the business community together in the magnificent setting of Lyrath Estate.

“We’re looking forward to this festive event to kick off the Christmas season and catering for all pockets and artistic tastes. You’ll be able to pick up a Christmas gift for someone special either online through our easylive.com sales platform, or better still join us in the room live at the auction.”

The event aims to raise in excess of €40,000 for Butler Gallery’s work supporting artists and audiences.

Arts development

“Butler Gallery has one of the finest exhibition spaces in Ireland with which to support the work of living Irish and International artists and a dedicated Learning Centre that welcomes diverse audiences through our Learning and Public Engagement Programme, along with a sculpture garden and café,” said Anna O’Sullivan, Butler Gallery Director. “We are committed to supporting the development of the visual arts in Ireland.

“The gallery is a registered charity and as such is always free to visit which is important for us to maintain. We are required to raise significant funds from private fundraising sources every year and our upcoming auction in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers will enable us to support artists while also achieving our own fundraising needs.”

As well as the auction of important artworks generously contributed and donated by many of Irelands and Kilkenny’s best-known artists, collectors and business people, the Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction will also feature Jazz from the Carole Nelson Trio with some great additional and unique and luxury gifts from local and national crafts people and businesses.

Art is also included from Vera Klute, Barrie Cooke, Aideen Barry, Helena Gorey, Eithne Jordan, Anthony Hobbs, Paul Mosse, Anita Groener, Helen Comerford and many more.

Tickets for the Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit start at €50 and include a wine reception with canapés, cocktails and entertainment.

Tickets are available to purchase online on the Butler Gallery website. Further information is available from 056- 776 1106 or email events@butlergallery.ie