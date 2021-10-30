Kilkenny Acquired Brain Injury group hitting the big screen with latest work

Kilkenny Carlow Acquired Brain Injury Group has been hard at work over the 18 months and their documentary film, Kilkenny Brain Works.

The film will be shown at the cinema on Barracks Street at 7.30pm on November 3 in what promises to be an inspiring screening. The focus of the film is the camaraderie of the group and members of the group have worked with writer Gillian Grattan and Kilkenny Carlow ETB to make this documentary happen.

A REal Insight

Through a series of interviews, the audience will get a real insight into the world of people who are living with brain injury and how this dramatically affects the lives of those people. The positivity that comes from being involved in the Kilkenny Acquired Brain Injury Group shines through. An acquired brain injury (ABI) is an injury to the brain that occurs after birth. Brain injury commonly results in life-long challenges, including changes to behaviour, emotions, and physical function.

‘An invisible disability’

ABIs may be traumatic, caused by a sudden blow or jolt to the brain. These injuries are usually serious and often occur because of falls, assaults, and traffic accidents. They may also be non-traumatic, brought about because something happens within the body like stroke, brain haemorrhage or a viral infection. Brain injury is often described as an ‘invisible disability’ because its effects are often hidden, even though 19,000 people in Ireland acquire a brain injury every year – that is 52 people every day.

The documentary includes Mick Gaule, Darina O Mahony, Joe Maher, Richie Reynolds, Fergus Witherow, Nigel Brander, Barney Moore, Alan Phelan and Shane O’ Hara who are all members of the group, as well as Marie Costigan and Sharon O’ Neill of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

A true insight

The group has been working with Gillian Grattan, over the last 18 months and started out as a project on storytelling through photography has turned into a highly informative film. The documentary was filmed and edited by Gillian and funded by Kilkenny Carlow ETB.

This documentary is a true insight into what goes on with the group.

“We learn something every week when we come in – nothing can teach you what we learn from this group and anyone who watches this documentary will gain a real understanding Kilkenny Acquired Brain Injury group and its unique positivity,” said Marie Costigan of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.