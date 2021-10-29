Remembering those who died from Covid-19 at St Canice's Cathedral in Kilkenny

A very special performance will take place at St Canice's Cathedral this Sunday when the Cathedral Choir performs Fauré's Requiem.

This is not a concert or a religious service as such, but rather a reflection, remembering everyone who died or who lost someone during the Covid-19 epidemic. Whether or not Covid-19 was the direct cause, people all over the county, the country and indeed the world, have lost loved ones, often without being able to have visited them through illnesses, or to have been with them in their final hours.

In singing this Requiem, the choir remembers all those who we've lost, and stand with all those who have suffered and who grieve because of that loss. People are free to come and listen; there is no charge, no obligation to stay; just an opportunity to sit in a sacred space and reflect for as little or as long as they would like.