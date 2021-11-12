An evening with Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan at Hotel Kilkenny

Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan are set to unite once again for a unique show bringing together their collective talents.

An Evening With Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan is a night not to be missed with tickets on sale from Ticketmaster and local venue box offices.

Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan will each perform a set with their own musicians featuring many of their greatest hits. All three ladies will then join together on stage to finish the night with a truly magical finale.

The three performers are some of the most successful female artists Ireland has to offer and are no stranger to performing together having been involved in the successful Woman’s Heart albums and tours. Womans Heart is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2022.

The three performers appeared together on the Late Late show May 2020 where viewers donated €1.6 million for Pieta House.

Sharon Shannon said:

“I really love doing the shows with Mary and Frances. The three of us have a strong bond of deep friendship and music and craic for over 30 years. I’m hugely honoured to share the stage with these two iconic legends of Irish music.”

Frances Black said,

“I can’t believe its 30 years since the ‘Woman’s Heart’ album was released, it only feels like yesterday. It was a great honour for me to be part of that album and it definitely played a huge role on my life’s journey and I am very grateful for that.”

Meanwhile Mary Coughlan said it was a pleasure to perform again as a trio.

“It has been my pleasure to share share the stage over the years with Frances Black and Sharon Shannon and some wonderful musicians! I think our sense of craic and camaraderie is evident to everyone, especially when we perform some of our best known songs together at the end!”

The three will perform at Hotel Kilkenny on January 8. Tickets are for sale via Ticketmaster for €30. Doors open at 7pm and the performance will start at 8pm.