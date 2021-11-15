Duiske Players Drama Group to stage “A Kiss on the Bottom” in Graignamanagh

The well-respected and much-loved Duiske Players Drama Group are currently in rehearsals for this year’s production which takes place later this month.

The play will be performed from November 25 to 27 under the capable direction of group stalwart Peter Prendergast. Peter last directed the groups box office hit production of ‘Lovers At Versailles’ by Bernard Farrell in 2017 and has appeared in many of the plays over the years including ,most recently, ‘Arsenic & Old Lace’, ‘The Cripple of Inishmaan’, ‘Sive’, ‘Not Now Darling’, ‘The Field’ and our 2019 production of ‘Sharon’s Grave’. The play, which was originally due to be performed in March 2020, like so many other events became a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the production has been reprised and the full group are really looking forward to bringing ‘A Kiss on the Bottom’ to our audiences.

This year’s production, ‘A Kiss on the Bottom’ by Frank Vickery tells the comic yet true story of how the three women in the hospital for cancer treatments must cope with the uncertainties of their health and with the inevitable secrets and half-truths from relatives and the nursing staff. Marlene (Lily Brennan), the strongest and most outspoken of them, keeps the atmosphere in the ward cheery. Her activities add considerable interest to the hospital stays of her fellow hospital mates Lucy (Edel Bolger) & Grace (Stas Bolger). It is a first for the group to stage a play with an all-female cast and we can assure you that with Liz O’ Neill, Brid Moloney, Liz Whelan and Rebecca Murphy joining the three protagonists the play is in very safe hands. The group are delighted to welcome newcomer Rebecca Murphy who joins the group this year and takes her first on stage role. We look forward to Rebecca spending many enjoyable years in the group.

Speaking last week at the launch of the performance schedule director Peter Prendergast commented ‘I am delighted to have worked with such a great cast for the last number of weeks as we tirelessly worked on an excellent script to deliver what I believe will be a superb show with a great nights entertainment being delivered. Group Chairperson Lily Brennan added ‘we are confident that all those who attend will be both entertained and enthralled by this year’s offering, further exemplifying the post lockdown return to, and popularity of, live drama and performance in both urban and rural Ireland.

The group boasts great talent in terms of stage management and set design and again this year Eamonn Doherty and Mark Bolger are in charge of the set with Helen Kavanagh responsible for set dressing. Feekie O’ Brien will look after the lights and Mark Bolger will operate the soundscape. Bonnie Prendergast, Noreen Hennessy, Pat Kavanagh, Marian Kielthy, Edward Hayden, Paul Hickey and Helen Kavanagh will take charge of the front of house.

The play will take place in The Abbey Hall in Graignamanagh at 8pm night on Thursday-Saturday, November 25th-27th. In line with government guidelines around live entertainment Covid vaccination certificates and ID will be required and masks will need to be worn throughout the performance.