17/11/2021

Movie nights come to Kilkenny's Canal Square as part of Yulefest

Cartoon Saloon feature films and shorts to be on show

KILKENNY

Artwork from The Breadwinner

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Lights, camera, action! Oscar nominated films are coming to Kilkenny this Christmas.

An outdoor cinema showing Cartoon Saloon animated movies will be taking over Canal Square as part of Yulefest — Christmas in Kilkenny. It’s starting on Wednesday, December 1 and continuing every Wednesday until Christmas.

“Cartoon Saloon are delighted to partner with Yulefest and Kilkenny Animated to bring our movies to the people of Kilkenny this Christmas,” said Catherine Roycroft of Cartoon Saloon.

“We did a special screening event for Kilkenny Day, which was a huge success, so now we’re bringing more of our movies to the big outdoor screen.”

All four of the Saloon’s Oscar-nominated feature films will feature in the Yulefest Movie Nights series.

A Cartoon Saloon short will be shown each week alongside the main film. These range from three mins to 15 minutes, and really show the range of content Cartoon Saloon is creating. The shorts start at 6.45pm with the feature film starting at 7pm.
Naoise Nunn, from Kilkenny Animated, expressed the hope that people come out and enjoy the movies with their families and friends.

“All funds from the event will go to Amber Women’s Refuge who do great work in Kilkenny,” he said.

Tickets must be booked in advance and are available at yulefestkilkenny.ie, where there is also a full schedule of the movies.
Speaking on behalf of Amber Women’s Refuge, manager Lisa Morris said the organisation was delighted to have been chosen as the charity partners for this event.

“We’re grateful for the support from Cartoon Saloon, Kilkenny Yulefest and the public,” she said.
“The money raised will go towards providing vital counselling services to the local women and children we support. And on a personal note we’re excited for a night out to go enjoy these great movies with our families!”

The Yulefest Movie Nights start on Wednesday, December 1 with The Breadwinner. Based on the best-selling children’s novel by Deborah Ellis, and set in Taliban-controlled Kabul, The Breadwinner tells the story of 11-year-old Parvana who gives up her identity to provide for her family and try to save her father’s life. The movie is described as ‘a celebration of children – for children, whatever their age, wherever they live.’

The other movies that will feature are Song of the Sea, The Book of Kells, and Wolfwalkers.

“The event, with a backdrop of Kilkenny Castle, on the banks of the river Nore and showcasing Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon is an innovative way to use our public space and to show off the beauty of our city and the talent of our people," said Tim Butler, director of services in Kilkenny County Council.

“I think everyone is excited for Christmas this year, and with all the Yulefest events happening around the city and county I think there is going to be a great atmosphere in Kilkenny!”

So wrap yourself up well and make a plan with your family or friends to enjoy this Covid-safe Christmas event! More information can be found on yulefestkilkenny.ie and @YulefestKilkenny on Facebook.

