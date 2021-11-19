Search

19/11/2021

Love in Lockdown Live at the Home Rule Club in Kilkenny

Love in Lockdown Live will be performed at The Home Rule Club

After months of restrictions, live theatre makes a welcome return at the Home Rule Club later this month.
Barnstorm Theatre Company and Barn Owl Players are excited to present Love in Lockdown: Live from November 25 for three nights.
The joint production builds on their earlier partnership, Love in Lockdown 1 and Love in Lockdown 2, a two-part online production that took place in March of this year. The first iteration of the production consisted of ten short new plays, written, workshopped, and rehearsed online and then filmed following Covid protocols. The production was then screened in two parts via Zoom to an audience from home and as far as Poland, Spain, and Australia.
Love in Lockdown: Live is an opportunity for audiences to see five of the online plays, this time with actors live on stage with an audience in attendance. The plays take place in the historic Home Rule Club, on John’s Quay, the new home of Barnstorm Theatre Company.
It is hard to replicate live theatre, and for those who watched the online productions, this is an opportunity to enjoy the plays again with the vibrancy of the in-theatre experience. Those who are new to the show will see five short plays based on the theme of love. From old friends who reunite after years apart to a couple whose love has become tired, Love in Lockdown explores the ever-changing nature of love.
For many, this will be their first time in a theatre since pandemic restrictions were lifted. Covid guidelines and protocols will be followed to ensure the safety and comfort of the cast, crews, and the audience. Tickets are limited and pre-booking is essential. Tickets cost €15 and are available from eventbrite.ie.
This will be the first of two productions. The remaining five online plays will be presented live at a later date.
Love in Lockdown: Live is comprised of:
- Back Together Again by Lizzie Kelly. Directed by Don O’Connor with Rosey Hayes and Méabh O’Connor
- Face Off by Carmel Furlong. Directed by Brendan Corcoran with Delia Lowery and Eoin Nangle Ryan
- Panic Stations by Cathy Hogan. Directed by Mags Whitely with Nicola Ryan and James Platt
- Self-improvement by Eithne Reilly. Directed by Delia Lowery with Catriona Bambrick and Natasha Murray
- Undying by Denise Dowling. Directed by John Prendergast with Paul McManus and Kavina Hayes.
Performances take place nightly November 25 to 27 at 8pm.

