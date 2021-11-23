Comic tale to spread its wings at Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny

The show will be performed on December 2 and 3
Gabriel García Márquez’s darkly comic tale, A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings, will be brought to the stage for children and adults to share at the Watergate on December 2 and 3.
The show is directed by Dan Colley and is co-produced by Riverbank Arts Centre and Matthew Smyth.
In a kitchen, in a theatre, two storytellers and their audience ﬁnnd something remarkable — a very old man with enormous wings. The wise neighbour woman tells us he’s an angel. The priest says he’s an imposter.
Something different
Pilgrims ﬂflock to see him, hoping to be healed by him, hoping for a gawp. They leave with something different than what they expected.
This hit show, directed by Dan Colley and starring Genevieve Hulme-Beaman and Manus Halligan, is being brought back to life after back-to-back sell-out runs at Riverbank, Project Arts Centre and the Abbey Theatre at the end of 2019.
At the moment the show is touring 13 different venues nationwide and the tour ends in Kilkenny in what promises to be a magnificient performance.
An extensive international tour is planned in 2022 and 2023.
Adapted from Gabriel García Márquez’s Un señor muy viejo con unas alas enormes, this classic piece of magical realism is brought to the stage in search of its beautiful, strange, emotional richness.
