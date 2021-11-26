The big day arrives! Kilkenny's TJ Reid and Niamh de Brún to tie the knot in Limerick

TJ Reid and former Miss Kilkenny Niamh de Brun. PIcture: @tjreid/Twitter
Kilkenny and Ballyhale hurling star TJ Reid and former Miss Kilkenny Niamh de Brun will officially tie the knot today.
The pair are getting married in the lavish Adare Manor in Limerick. TJ tweeted this snap of the happy couple earlier as they arrived at the Limerick hotel.
The seven-time All-Ireland winner has had to wait for the big day; it's been pushed back on a few occasions due to pandemic-related restrictions over the past year and a half.
TJ celebrated his stag along with friends and team mates with a trip to Cheltenham Racecourse earlier in the month. Bride-to-be Niamh celebrated her hen in Killarney.
The couple got engaged in March 2019, when TJ popped the question to Niamh in Cobh, Cork – where they first met.
Best wishes to TJ and Niamh on their big day.
