RSAG set to take the Set Theatre in Kilkenny by storm this Friday

RSAG plays the Set this Friday
Kilkenny’s RSAG is set to take the Set Theatre by storm this Friday.
Since it’s conception in 2007, musical juggernaut ‘Rarely Seen Above Ground’ has taken his tour de force: one man show of sound, visuals and incendiary rhythm, to captured audiences around the world.
Known to his friends as Jeremy Hickey, R.S.A.G. has gained a reputation not only as one of Europe’s most impressive drummers but as a celebrated producer and a talented showman.
For tickets please contact the box office on ( 056) 776 5133 or see www.set.ie
Inistioge's Ellen Molloy with her Player of the Month award for November. Molloy ended her month by helping Wexford Youths win the Women's FAI Cup
