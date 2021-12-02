Kilkenny Yulefest's first movie night proves a big hit - with more to follow!

Movie night!
The first Yulefest outdoor movie night took place on Canal Square yesterday and it proved a massive success.
There are three more movie night outings over the coming weeks, running on Wednesday nights. Bring your coats, chairs, cushions, blankets and treats and enjoy a magical night of cinema in the city. With a backdrop of Kilkenny Castle and the River Nore and featuring award winning Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon movies, it's a beautiful way to celebrate the festive season in Kilkenny.
So find your woolies, grab your hot chocolate and make a plan and get your family and friends together for this unique Christmas night out.
Please book your tickets in advance. Tickets are €3 for individuals or €10 for groups of up to 5 people. All proceeds from
this event go to Amber Women’s Refuge, Kilkenny. The movie starts at 7pm sharp with a Cartoon Saloon short showing
before starting at 6.45pm.
CINEMA IN THE CITY WITH CARTOON SALOON
DATE: WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 8, 15, 22.
TIME: 7PM
LOCATION: CANAL SQUARE
TO BOOK: From €3 (plus booking fee) *€3 for single or €10 for group of 4 (plus booking fee)
Silvana Ghimici, Head of Consular Section, Mayor Andrew McGuinness, Deputy Chief of Mission Georgeta Bratu, His Excellency Laurentiu-Mihai Stefan, Romanian Ambassador to Ireland and Aurelia Titirez, C
The Editor is happy to pass on any information or direct contact maybe made to Mr Kirwan at Kilkenny Archives Ltd through its website.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.