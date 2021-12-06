Kilkenny artists to perform on new national television series

Cat Dowling performing on Fanning at Whelan’s
Kilkenny artists Cat Dowling and RSAG (Jeremy Hickey) are set to perform on a new national television show, Fanning at Whelan’s, on Virgin Media Two.
Dave Fanning is a name that has become synonymous with Irish music from his early days on pirate radio to the renowned Fanning radio sessions and now Fanning returns to our screens doing exactly what he does best – showcasing the best of Irish music.
Episode two will feature performances from RSAG, Cat Dowling, Pillow Queens, Niamh Regan, Houseplants and Kodaline - airing on Saturday December 11, 2021 on Virgin Media Two.
Dave Allen of Whelan’s noted that the venue has been showcasing up and coming Irish and International musical talent for over 30 years.
"To be able to share the music we love on screens nationwide is a huge step for us," he added.
