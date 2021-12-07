Search

07 Dec 2021

Kilkenny comedian Michael Rice primed for a series of hometown gigs

Michael Rice is bringing 'The Best Man In Ireland' to Kilkenny

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Stand-up comedian Mike Rice is bringing his hilarious, dark and wild hour show back to his hometown of Kilkenny with some comedic storytelling at its finest.

Before the pandemic Mike regularly headlined clubs around Ireland and Europe including City Limits (Cork), The International (Dublin), and The Comedy Crunch (Dublin).

Mike has performed stand-up comedy twice on Irish National television (RTE) and brought two separate solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018, and 2019, and the Perth Fringe Festival in 2019, and 2020.

He also has a successful podcast called ‘The Mike Rice Show’.

He will be playing five shows in Ryan’s on Friary Street later this month.

Doors will open for the first show at 7pm on Friday, December 17. Doors will also open at 7pm & 9pm on Wednesday/Thursday December 22-23 for the four remaining shows.

The shows will be held indoors and follow current social distancing guidelines.

Tickets are limited so book yours now and support a talented local comedian by securing a seat online for €10 on Eventbrite by CLICKING HERE.

