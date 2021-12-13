David Keenan joins December Sounds at St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny

The phenomenal David Keenan joins December Sounds at St Canice’s Cathedral on Wednesday, December 22 as part of Yulefest Kilkenny.
Keenan will perform at the beautiful venue as part of the Rollercoaster Records night alongside Kilkenny singer-songwriter Elise, folk-duo Lemoncello, Malojian and alt-folk act Seamus Fogarty.
Keenan’s most recent album, ‘What Then’ was released in October, a follow up from his debut & highly acclaimed ‘A Beginners Guide To Bravery’.
December Sounds is a three-night concert series in one of Kilkenny’s finest venues with proceeds from tickets to local charities including the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Fund, Cois Nore (20.12), the Aislinn Centre, Chernobyl Children Kilkenny Outreach Group (21.12), Amber Women’s Refuge and the O’ Neill Centre (22.12).
On Monday, December 20, Kilkenny’s singer-songwriter and folk musician Bríd Lyons, West-Kerry concertina player Cormac Begley, award-winning multi-instrumentalist John Francis Flynn and Hothouse Flowers front-man Liam Ó Maonlaí will open the concert series.
Fronted by Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways, 11-piece band Bird On The Wire play on Tuesday, December 21. Bird on The Wire perform many of Leonard Cohen’s best-loved classics and some lesser-known gems.
Organisers are advising people to purchase tickets in advance as tickets will not be available at the venue and to dress appropriately.
“The cathedral is a very grand and stunning venue. We’re operating at 50% capacity as per guidelines and social distancing will be in place. December sounds concerts will be a beautiful celebration of music in one of the finest venues in Kilkenny. Please wrap up, wear warm clothes, have your COVID-19 cert and photo ID ready for inspection and enjoy the concerts.” December Sounds event manager, Andrea Keogh.
December Sounds is part of Yulefest Kilkenny which is taking place this month.
Ciara Cogley (7) from Stoneyford puts her feet up while checking out The Merchant’s Shop that has opened at Rothe House Museum and Garden in Kilkenny. Picture: Mary Browne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.