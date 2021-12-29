Search

Bracing festive fun at St Stephen's Day charity swim in Freshford

Some of The Freshford Wild Swimmers taking part in the charity dip

The Freshford Wild Swimmers held a charity dip on St. Stephen’s Day in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and have raised almost €2,000 for the charity.

The group began swimming in the Millenium Park in October 2020 and has grown since with people enjoying the mental and physical benefits of cold water.

One of their members, Audrey Butler, created the fundraiser for the group’s Christmas dip, in memory of her mother, Maura. There was a huge turnout on the day with more than 20 people braving the cold spring water of the Nuenna river, and twice as many on the bank cheering, and providing the post-dip mulled wine and mince pies.

"Cold water therapy is a great stress reliever. It does wonders not only for the mind but also the body. We not only choose this charity because its close to home particularly for me and my family but also because this disease like any other it has no boundaries.

"All monies raised helps people affected by dementia get the support they need today, and funds research that helps find a cure for tomorrow," Audrey said.

“Alzheimer’s is such a sad disease that has touched so many of our lives so it’s just so uplifting to be part of this event to support The Alzheimer’s Society," said event organiser, Gráinne Murphy.

The event raised over €1700 and donations are still welcome at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/audrey-butler

