Kilkenny fireworks rescheduled again - this time due to high number of Covid cases

A planned fireworks display in Kilkenny has been postponed for a second time, this time due to the high numbers of Covid cases here.

The fireworks display was originally due to take place prior to Christmas as part of the Yulefest celebrations. On that occasion, it was postponed due to an unusually heavy fog on the night. The event was rescheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, January 6), as part of Nollaig na mBan.

Last night, however, Yulefest organisers posted a statement online saying the event was now being rescheduled until March, with tickets transferable to that date or a refund available.

"Due to the high numbers of Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny we have made the decision to postpone this Thursdays Fireworks display until St Patrick’s Festival in March," said the post on social media.

"All ticket holders have been contacted and can decide to either keep the tickets for the March event or get a full refund.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Wishing everyone a very happy and healthy 2022."