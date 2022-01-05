Kilkenny Catwalk launches children's art competition with great prizes up for grabs

You've probably seen the Kilkenny Catwalk in Kilkenny city by now and savoured the artwork created by the 21 brilliant artists that took part, many of them local.

Well now, the Catwalk team have put together a colouring competition where you can show off your own creative skills, by drawing or painting your very own Kilkenny Catwalk design.

Finalists will be displayed in the Kilkenny Catwalk Children’s Art Online Exhibition at kilkennycatwalk.ie and the overall winners in each of the three age categories will receive family passes for a day out in Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Their designs will be printed and put on public display along the riverside park and at the city skatepark during February mid-term, February 21-25, 2022.

This competition is a fantastic opportunity to test your creative skills and is open to children in the following age categories:

AGE CATEGORIES - Age 5 or under / Age 6 – 10 / Age 11 – 15

PRIZES - The winners of each age category will receive a family day pass to Castlecomer Discovery Park.

HOW TO ENTER:

1. Download and print the relevant entry form for your age category.

2. Paint or colour your entry and give it a title. We will accept work in any medium and it may be drawn or painted in pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, crayon, pastel, watercolour, gouache, acrylics, digital, oils, poster colour and collage. All work must have been completed and shared with us by 12 noon on February 15th 2022.

3. Ask an adult over 18 to scan or take a photo of your entry, share it and to tag Kilkenny Catwalk on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #kilkennycatwalk

Note: Entries should not display any written information other than the title of the artwork. Entries must be uploaded by an adult over 18 years old.

4. Winners will be contacted via the social media they tagged us on.

5. By entering the competition you are agreeing to be bound by the competition terms and conditions.

Full terms and conditions, plus entry forms for all categories, available HERE!