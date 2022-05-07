Packed schedule for Kilkenny as Bike Week makes a return!

Bike Week makes a welcome return to Kilkenny from May 14 to 22 with a packed calendar of events for all that includes everything from a mouth-watering Bike Breakfast to a family-focused festival for cycling enthusiasts.

Cycling enthusiasts who share a passion for hurling are also being encouraged to leave the car behind on match day at Nowlan Park on Saturday, May 21, for the eagerly-anticipated clash with Wexford. There will be goodies on arrival for those who travel on two wheels.

Roisín Hickey, Cycling Ireland, said it promises to be a great event this year.

“We are delighted that Cycling Ireland has chosen Kilkenny for Bike Fest – Family Festival. I am excited to be able to offer people the opportunity to try some off road cycling in a city location. There will be levels for all, from balance bikes to Mountain Bikes,” she said.

Caitríona Corr, Cycling Officer with Kilkenny County Council says there is great momentum behind this year’s Festival.

"It is great to see clubs, organisations and cycling enthusiasts coming together to create such a packed programme of events for the week to promote cycling in our community. We hope people get to try lots of new cycling activities over the week and the full programme of events is available on visitkilkenny.ie/bikefest, ” she said.

Bike Fest includes a Slow Roll through the city, leaving County Hall at noon on Sunday, May 22, and returning to the Bike Fest celebrations. Kilkenny County Hall will be transformed and activities include Family Cycles, E-Bike Trials, Foraging Cycles, Balance Bike and Off-Road Zones, Obstacle Courses, a Wellbeing Area, and lots of hands-on workshops from local food and craft producers.

For those who like to cycle at a leisurely pace, community bike rides are a great choice. They include beginner options, tours of local villages and an opportunity to discover the county's best coffee stops! Callan Cycling club has organised an ideal event for newbies, with a 40k ride, on Sunday, May 15. There is a 13k option for those who want a gentle spin, followed by welcome refreshments on the Fair Green in Callan.

Local cycling clubs, Kells Angels, Marble City Cyclers and Deenside Wheelers are inviting new cyclists to join them over the week, with routes selected to cater for new cyclists.

Bike maintenance workshops run in Stoneyford and Kilmacow community centres. Bike engineers from the Bicycle Engineering Academy will be visiting many other schools and community locations throughout the week to share their knowledge.

Other highlights include a Bike Breakfast which takes place on Wednesday, May 18, in Arán, for those who want to find out more about promoting cycling in the Workplace.

A leisurely Friday evening cycle will leave the Parade at 6pm on Friday, May 20 with food stops incorporated along the way.