Search

21 Jun 2022

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre to feature on RTE's Nationwide

Ballykeeffe amphitheatre in Kilmanagh, Kilkenny

Ballykeeffe amphitheatre

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

21 Jun 2022 10:29 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, the setting for many a memorable concert over the years, is to be featured in an upcoming series of RTE's Nationwide.

The programme which was filmed over two visits to the picturesque location will be a shot in the arm for Kilmanagh, Ballycallan, Killaloe, and the community group of volunteers who developed and run the spectacular outdoor venue.

Right now, the group are making final preparations for the  opening concerts of the 2022 season with a mouthwatering lineup of folk and trad acts this coming Saturday, June 25, beginning with Kilkenny's finest Reel to Reel, who are making their debut at the venue. Over the course of the afternoon they will be  followed by Cormac Begley, Ye Vagabond, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny, and to round the day off, leading trad band Altan.

GRAND FINALE
The evening will conclude with grand finale which will see all the singers and musicians of the day coming together for a roof raising session to bring the day to a thrilling ,explosive end.

Tickets are available on www.ballykeeffeamphitheatre.com or on the gate this Saturday. Under-12s go free. Doors open at 2pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media