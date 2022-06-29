Comedienne Anne Gildea to school Kilkenny on 'How to get the menopause and enjoy it!'

Anne Gildea is waxing her moustache, slathering on the Oestrogel and boiling with excitement about bringing her hilarious new show to Cleere’s of Parliament Street, Kilkenny on Friday, July 8.

Join her on this fabulous, informative, wet-your-pants excursion through one of life’s last great mysteries – The Menopause!

What is it? Why does it happen? How come some women sail through it and it turns others into off-the-scale nutjobs? Is there anything you can do about it? Why is it named after men? And why oh why is so little known about this inevitable phase of lady-life?

Anne answers all these questions and more as she rips through every angle and experience. Join Anne for this unique and hilarious show; it’s a classic in the making!

Anne Gildea is a comedienne and writer, known for her unique brand of humour. A founder and member of the popular comedy-musical trio The Nualas, this new show is her most ambitious project to date.

Tickets for the two-hour show with intermission are on sale at www.cleeres.com.