Search

13 Jul 2022

Kilkenny Castle tapestry to be showcased on RTE tonight

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

The Ros Tapestry is on temporary display at Kilkenny Castle

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

13 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A unique exhibition hosted by Kilkenny Castle is to feature on RTE's Nationwide this evening.

The Ros Tapestry, created over 20 years of stitching members of the Ros Tapestry project,  will be on display in Kilkenny for the next two years, while its new home is developed in New Ross.

Panels tell the 13th century story of Isabel de Clare and William Marshal and the arrival of The Normans in Ireland

Check it out on RTE this evening!

Inspired by the famous Bayeux Tapestry in France, the Ros Tapestry project is the brainchild of Rev. Paul Mooney, St Mary’s Church, New Ross. The first tapestry was completed in 2002 and to date 14 of the 15 tapestries are finished. The final one is being stitched in Kilkenny and is nearing completion. 

Volunteers throughout the country have done all the stitching, with well over 150 stitchers contributing, working both at home and in local venues.  Each tapestry is embroidered on to Jacobean linen twill fabric with woollen thread using different stitches, such as ‘Long and Short’, ‘French knots’ and ‘Bullion knots’.  It takes about an hour to stitch one square inch and can take from three to seven years to complete a panel.

New Miss Kilkenny crowned

25 things Irish people will say during this current super spell of hot weather

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media