Kilkenny Castle tapestry to be showcased on RTE tonight

A unique exhibition hosted by Kilkenny Castle is to feature on RTE's Nationwide this evening.

The Ros Tapestry, created over 20 years of stitching members of the Ros Tapestry project, will be on display in Kilkenny for the next two years, while its new home is developed in New Ross.

Panels tell the 13th century story of Isabel de Clare and William Marshal and the arrival of The Normans in Ireland

Inspired by the famous Bayeux Tapestry in France, the Ros Tapestry project is the brainchild of Rev. Paul Mooney, St Mary’s Church, New Ross. The first tapestry was completed in 2002 and to date 14 of the 15 tapestries are finished. The final one is being stitched in Kilkenny and is nearing completion.

Volunteers throughout the country have done all the stitching, with well over 150 stitchers contributing, working both at home and in local venues. Each tapestry is embroidered on to Jacobean linen twill fabric with woollen thread using different stitches, such as ‘Long and Short’, ‘French knots’ and ‘Bullion knots’. It takes about an hour to stitch one square inch and can take from three to seven years to complete a panel.