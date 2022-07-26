Search

26 Jul 2022

Kiera steals the show at Gowran Park Ladies Day 2022

KILKENNY

Amy Murphy, Gearldine Shelvey, Lorraine Booth (Judge) Catherine Byrne, Aine Purcell

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

26 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

After a two-year Covid absence, the Lyrath Estate and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Ladies Day returned to Gowran Park with a bang on Saturday.

Fashionistas from all over the Southeast converged on Gowran Park hoping to win the amazing top prize of a €1,000 voucher for MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and a two-night break with dinner in the 5 Star Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The person charged with the unenviable task of selecting the finalists and overall winner was Lorraine Booth of Style Boothique.

"It was such an honour to be invited as guest judge today," said Lorraine.

"It was so wonderful to see everyone coming back through the gates here at Gowran Park. The style here today was impeccable, and it was no easy task to pick our finalists and of course, Kiera, who is such a deserving winner. I loved that her accessories all had a little story behind them, having made her own headpiece and with such an overall elegant look, she really stood out today. Thank you so much to Eddie Scally and all at Gowran Park, the sponsors MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre & Lyrath Estate for such an enjoyable day."

Gowran Park manager Eddie said they were delighted with the event.

"Congratulations to Kiera a well-deserved winner," he said.

"I want to say thank you again to our sponsors Lyrtah Estate and MacDonagh Junction who not only sponsor our prizes but assist in the full running of the days event. I also would like to thank Lorraine Booth who done a wonderful job as our host & judge and finally all the ladies and Gents to put in the effort to make today such a good occasion, we were a little unlucky that we missed the heatwave by a day, but I don’t think it dampened the mood on track."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media