Kiera steals the show at Gowran Park Ladies Day 2022

After a two-year Covid absence, the Lyrath Estate and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Ladies Day returned to Gowran Park with a bang on Saturday.

Fashionistas from all over the Southeast converged on Gowran Park hoping to win the amazing top prize of a €1,000 voucher for MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and a two-night break with dinner in the 5 Star Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The person charged with the unenviable task of selecting the finalists and overall winner was Lorraine Booth of Style Boothique.

"It was such an honour to be invited as guest judge today," said Lorraine.

"It was so wonderful to see everyone coming back through the gates here at Gowran Park. The style here today was impeccable, and it was no easy task to pick our finalists and of course, Kiera, who is such a deserving winner. I loved that her accessories all had a little story behind them, having made her own headpiece and with such an overall elegant look, she really stood out today. Thank you so much to Eddie Scally and all at Gowran Park, the sponsors MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre & Lyrath Estate for such an enjoyable day."

Gowran Park manager Eddie said they were delighted with the event.

"Congratulations to Kiera a well-deserved winner," he said.

"I want to say thank you again to our sponsors Lyrtah Estate and MacDonagh Junction who not only sponsor our prizes but assist in the full running of the days event. I also would like to thank Lorraine Booth who done a wonderful job as our host & judge and finally all the ladies and Gents to put in the effort to make today such a good occasion, we were a little unlucky that we missed the heatwave by a day, but I don’t think it dampened the mood on track."