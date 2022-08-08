Back again! Aslan to headline another Kilkenny gig later this year

Irish rock legends Aslan have announced that they will return to the Marble City to play a very special gig in The Set Theatre on December 17, 2022.

Last week, the band played Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, much to the delight of local fans.

Amazing night!! AMAZING CROWD!! Thank you so much to all at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre!! Thank you all for the welcome we received!!

Keep an eye on our social media on Monday… for the announcement of dates we will be back in Kilkenny ❤️ @BallykeeffeAmph pic.twitter.com/VaEz2ocxe0 August 5, 2022

Tickets (€35 + BOOKING FEE) for Aslan's newly announced winter gig will be on sale Wednesday from 11am HERE.

ABOUT ASLAN

Aslan came together as a band in 1982, which means they are forty years together in 2022, an amazing achievement for any band!

Over the forty years they have had numerous chart successes, toured the world, broken up, made up and given us some classic songs such as 'This Is' and 'Crazy World'.

Today, Aslan continue to entertain the masses in premier venues all around the world.