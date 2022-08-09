Kilkenny Sunflower Field to open to visitors this weekend

Kilkenny Sunflower Field (File Photo)
Kilkenny Sunflower Field will open this weekend to raise vital funds for Taxi Watch Suicide Prevention.
This is the second year that the sunflower field has welcomed visitors following a hugely successful initial opening in 2021.
Located in Kilbride, Callan (Eircode: R95 PK88), the sunflower field will open at 12pm this Saturday, August 13.
It will be open for the next three successive Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm-7pm, before ending on Sunday, August 28.
Organisers have stated that this year's field is 'full to the brim with sunflowers for you to come and pick'.
"There is no booking needed, just turn up," organisers said.
"All we ask is that you make a donation to Taxi Watch Suicide Prevention, and don't forget to bring your scissors."
Taxi Watch founder Derek Devoy will also be there every day to chat with visitors.
Snapchat is introducing a new in-app tool to enable parents to get more insights on how their teenagers use Snapchat without compromising their children’s privacy.
Megan Kenneally, Michaela Kenneally, Eoin Cody ,Adrian Mullan , Katie Nolan ,Brian Dowling PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.