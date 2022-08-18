Kilkenny at the turn of the last century - Heritage Week special

Kilkenny City Memories: Meany's Shop Front, formerly Shee Mansions and later Woolworths, now Paris Texas, circ 1900 . Pic: Kilkenny Library Service
A fascinating look back at Kilkenny City and County at the turn of the 20th Century is being brought to us for Heritage Week.
Kilkenny Library Service is posting a series of images from its collection on its social media channels every day.
The black and white photographs give a great look back at the Kilkenny of circa. 1900. Check out the online posts to see what the buildings and streets you know today looked like more than 100 years ago!
Kilkenny City Memories: Meany's Shop Front, formerly Shee Mansions and later Woolworths, now Paris Texas, circ 1900 #heritageweek, #yourcouncil pic.twitter.com/gsN40a6grP— Kilkenny County Council Library Service (@kilkennylibrary) August 16, 2022
