Kilkenny to host National Services Day Blue Light Parade and Static Display

A Blue Light Parade and Static Display will take place in Kilkenny Castle on Saturday (September 3) as part of National Services Day.

Since 2013 National Services Day has been putting on events that are geared at recognising the important work that frontline, emergency, essential and security services personnel do in keeping the public safe and well. Most importantly, it is an opportunity for the services to thank the public for all their support. In 2018 the then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar set out the Government’s commitment by officially designating the first Saturday in September as National Services Day.

For 2022, parades and celebrations are being planned all across the country and this year – Kilkenny City is no different. Kicking off at 2pm on Saturday, September 3, the city will see its first National Services Day Blue Light Parade and Static Display.

Entering the city on the Castlecomer Road, it will be a spectacle not to be missed as dozens of emergency and essential vehicle pass the Newpark Hotel, McDonagh Junction, John Street, Rose Street and then onto the Castle Parade where they will then enter the grounds of Kilkenny Castle for a static display until 6pm.

This will be an excellent opportunity for young and old to meet the men and woman of the national services and experience all the exciting equipment and vehicles they have to offer.

National Services taking part in this event include: The Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Kilkenny Fire Brigade, The National Ambulance Service, The Irish Coast Guard, The Irish Prison Service, The Civil Defence, South East Mountain Rescue, The RNLI, Revenue Commission, HSE, Community First Responders, The Red Cross, the Order of Malta, BUMBLEance, Blood Bikes, Kilkenny Sub Aqua, Irish Water Safety, The OPW, Kilkenny County Council and Waterford Search and Rescue and The Irish U.N. Veterans, O.N.E and the wonderful St. Patricks Brass and Reed Band.

National Services Day is a day of remembrance and celebration so to come out on September 3 and show your support for frontline, emergency and security services personnel.

Log on the website www.nationalservicesday.ie for the full schedule of events.