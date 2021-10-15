Durrow Notes, October 15: Bishop to visit, new parish office open

Parish Office

The new Parish Office is open in the Presentation Centre

beside the Church. A new office telephone number is 085-

2625033. Opening hours for this office will be from 10 am

to 2pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The booking of

Masses, Chris ting of babies, sale of Mass Cards, Booking

of weddings and funeral arrangements will go through this

office. All matters relating to church business in the

parish must go through this office.

Bishop Nulty

Bishop Denis Nulty, who is currently the Apostolic

Administrator of the diocese of Ossory while we wait the

appointment of a new bishop, will visit our parish on two

occasions in the next few months. On Saturday October

30 th 2021 he will visit Cullohill to celebrate the 7 pm Vigil

Mass. During the Mass, Bishop Nulty will formally install

Fr. Martin Delaney as Administrator of the parish. This

Mass is a celebration for the entire parish so we hope

there will be participation from both Durrow and Cullohill.

Refreshments will be served in the Community Hall where

the Bishop hopes to meet many parishioners.

Bishop Nulty will come to Durrow Church on Sunday

Evening December 05, 2021. He will preside at an Advent

Carol Service for all three parishes of our Pastoral Area,

Durrow, Rathdowney and Aghaboe.

Pilates Classes

Pilates Classes resumed in Cullohill Community Centre

every Tuesday from 13.30 to 14.30. All welcome, do come

along and enjoy yourself.

GAA

The Harps Senior Hurling were involved in a relegation

play- 0ff with Abbeyleix last Thursday night. Whoever lost

this match was relegated back to Intermediate grade. The

Harps produced one of their best displays of the year and

defeated Abbeyleix by 3-18 to 1-14. This means that the

Harps Remain in the Senior Grade next year. Very well

done to all

Christmas fair

Looking to trade at the 2021 Durrow Christmas Market on

Sunday, November 28? We’ve a few spaces left but

please note we are booked out for Jewellery, Wood

Turners, Chocolatiers, Coffee and Wood turners. If you’re

Laois based too, we’d love to promote your products with

us! Contact emer@durrow.ie for more details

IRISH DANCING CLASSES:

Scoil Rince Katrina practises Traditional Irish Dancing for

all ages in a fun-filled environment. Benefits are numerous

as it helps children to engage in their co-ordination,

improves posture, helps them learn about timing and

rhythm and encourages teamwork. Our main focus is to try

to bring out the best in every individual and improve their

confidence. There are regular competitions if dancers

choose to take part. Book now to secure your place.

Contact Katrina on 085 7606866. Classes take place in

Durrow Community Hall on Monday evenings

Credit Union

Get your Debit Card from your local Credit Union. Tap,

shop online, use abroad or withdraw cash at ATM’s. Free

to full time students and over 65’s. We are now taking

applications for the annual Scholarship Draw. Five

scholarships for €3,000 each to be won. Closing date 30th

September 2021. To find out more about our prize draw,

debit card or our annual scholarship draw, call into Mary,

Catherine or Breda in your local Durrow branch. They will

be happy to help. Terms and conditions apply. St. Canice’s

Kilkenny Credit Union Limited is regulated by the Central

Bank of Ireland

OPENING HOURS: St. Canice’s Credit Union, Durrow

Branch - Location: Mary Street, Durrow; Opening Hours:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to

4pm and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.