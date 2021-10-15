Search

15/10/2021

Durrow Notes, October 15: Bishop to visit, new parish office open

KILKENNY

Durrow

Reporter:

Martin Lawlor

Email:

notes@kilkennypeople.ie

Parish Office
The new Parish Office is open in the Presentation Centre
beside the Church. A new office telephone number is 085-
2625033. Opening hours for this office will be from 10 am
to 2pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The booking of
Masses, Chris ting of babies, sale of Mass Cards, Booking
of weddings and funeral arrangements will go through this
office. All matters relating to church business in the
parish must go through this office.

Bishop Nulty
Bishop Denis Nulty, who is currently the Apostolic
Administrator of the diocese of Ossory while we wait the
appointment of a new bishop, will visit our parish on two
occasions in the next few months. On Saturday October
30 th 2021 he will visit Cullohill to celebrate the 7 pm Vigil
Mass. During the Mass, Bishop Nulty will formally install
Fr. Martin Delaney as Administrator of the parish. This
Mass is a celebration for the entire parish so we hope
there will be participation from both Durrow and Cullohill.
Refreshments will be served in the Community Hall where
the Bishop hopes to meet many parishioners.
Bishop Nulty will come to Durrow Church on Sunday
Evening December 05, 2021. He will preside at an Advent
Carol Service for all three parishes of our Pastoral Area,
Durrow, Rathdowney and Aghaboe.

Pilates Classes
Pilates Classes resumed in Cullohill Community Centre
every Tuesday from 13.30 to 14.30. All welcome, do come
along and enjoy yourself.

GAA
The Harps Senior Hurling were involved in a relegation
play- 0ff with Abbeyleix last Thursday night. Whoever lost
this match was relegated back to Intermediate grade. The
Harps produced one of their best displays of the year and
defeated Abbeyleix by 3-18 to 1-14. This means that the
Harps Remain in the Senior Grade next year. Very well
done to all

Christmas fair
Looking to trade at the 2021 Durrow Christmas Market on
Sunday, November 28? We’ve a few spaces left but
please note we are booked out for Jewellery, Wood
Turners, Chocolatiers, Coffee and Wood turners. If you’re
Laois based too, we’d love to promote your products with
us! Contact emer@durrow.ie for more details
IRISH DANCING CLASSES:
Scoil Rince Katrina practises Traditional Irish Dancing for
all ages in a fun-filled environment. Benefits are numerous
as it helps children to engage in their co-ordination,
improves posture, helps them learn about timing and
rhythm and encourages teamwork. Our main focus is to try
to bring out the best in every individual and improve their
confidence. There are regular competitions if dancers
choose to take part. Book now to secure your place.
Contact Katrina on 085 7606866. Classes take place in
Durrow Community Hall on Monday evenings

Credit Union
Get your Debit Card from your local Credit Union.  Tap,
shop online, use abroad or withdraw cash at ATM’s.  Free
to full time students and over 65’s. We are now taking
applications for the annual Scholarship Draw.  Five
scholarships for €3,000 each to be won.  Closing date 30th
September 2021. To find out more about our prize draw,
debit card or our annual scholarship draw, call into Mary,
Catherine or Breda in your local Durrow branch.  They will
be happy to help. Terms and conditions apply. St. Canice’s
Kilkenny Credit Union Limited is regulated by the Central

Bank of Ireland
OPENING HOURS: St. Canice’s Credit Union, Durrow
Branch - Location: Mary Street, Durrow; Opening Hours:
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to
4pm and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media