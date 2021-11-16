Kilkenny SPCA 2022 calendar now on sale featuring local pets

The Kilkenny Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KSPCA) has launched their 2022 calendar in time for the Christmas market with all proceeds going towards funding the work of the charity.

Earlier this year the KSPCA asked members of the public to submit their favourite pet and animal photos, from which a shortlist was put to a public vote on their website to decide what photos would make it into the calendar. The result is a calendar filled with beautiful, funny and cute photos showing the array of pets and wildlife in the county.

“By purchasing our calendar you are helping to support the work of the KSPCA as we continue to educate, inform and rehome animals in the city and county”, says Gill Leo, Chairperson of KSPA. “Our calendar costs €8 which is less than it costs for us to kennel a rescued dog for one night, so our calendar sales are really important to allow us to continue rescuing and rehoming animals in need.”

Commenting on the quality of the calendar, board member Aislinn Dunne added: “In previous years the Kilkenny Photographic Society always provided us with amazing photos and this year we decided to do something a bit different by getting the public involved in it’s creation. We all know pet owners and animal lovers take plenty of photos of their four legged and feathered friends so it was a case of tapping into that. Even so, we were bowled over by the response. We’d like to thank all our stockists for selling the calendars and we hope the people of Kilkenny will purchase one. Not only does it feature an array of great photos but it helps raise vital funds for our operations.”

The calendars cost €8 and are available to purchase on www.kilkennyspca.ie, at The Tholsel in the city every Saturday and at the following locations:

• Ballyragget Veterinary Clinic

• The Good Earth Health Shop, Newpark Shopping Centre

• Wilson’s shop, Crettyyard, Castlecomer

• Petmania, Kilkenny

• Top Oil, Hebron Industrial Estate Kilkenny

• Credit Union, High Street, Kilkenny

• Harmony Health, Thomastown

• Thomastown Vets

• Barrow Vale Vets (Graignamanagh and Bagenalstown branches)

• Duiske Vets, Graignamanagh

• Druid’s Lodge Vet practice

• Abbeyside / Ormonde Vets

• Village Vets, Kells Road

• Discovery Park, Castlecomer

• Castlecomer Vets

• Archersfield Vet Practice, Bennetsbridge Road

• Rocco’s Takeaway, Walkin Street, Kilkenny.