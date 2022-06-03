Minister of State to cut ribbon on Kilkenny Volunteer Centre’s new premises

June 17 marks an auspicious day for the volunteer community of Kilkenny.

Manager of Kilkenny Volunteer Centre Salena Grace, together with the Board of Management and staff, have confirmed the official opening of the new premises for Kilkenny Volunteer Centre.

Kilkenny Volunteer Centre began the search for a suitable, accessible premises in June 2021.

Having secured the perfect location in 11 Irishtown, KVC renovated the building to ensure it is a welcoming bright space to serve as a community hub for volunteering in Kilkenny.

This new centre has been open to the public since March 2022 and since then, they have had superb engagement and support from volunteers and volunteer-involving organisations across the county.

On June 17, Minister of State, Joe O’Brien will formally open the centre. He will be joined by the chairman and Board of Kilkenny Volunteer Centre, TDs, elected members of Kilkenny County Council as well as representatives from volunteer-involving organisations and volunteers.

CELEBRATION

This celebration of Kilkenny Volunteer Centre is a show of strength of the community spirit in the county, and acts as a positive harbinger after a difficult few years for everyone.

The KVC team and members of the Board of Management are honoured to show their centre, and to have the opportunity to discuss the wonderful concept of volunteering, and how beneficial it is for everyone.