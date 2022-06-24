Irish Water urges people in Kilkenny village to conserve water over the next few months

Irish Water is asking people served by the Bennettsbridge water supply to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as increased demand during the warmer weather and lower-than-average rainfall levels have caused levels to drop in local water sources.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are closely monitoring the water levels and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies but the public is being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.

James O’Toole of Irish Water said that the company is appealing to residents and businesses in the Bennettsbridge area to be mindful of how they use their water, as we have had a very dry period recently.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part," he said.

Irish Water have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

The free calculator is available on 'www.water.ie/calculator' where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.