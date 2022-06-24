Search

24 Jun 2022

Irish Water urges people in Kilkenny village to conserve water over the next few months

People in Kilkenny village asked to conserve water over the next few months

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Irish Water is asking people served by the Bennettsbridge water supply to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as increased demand during the warmer weather and lower-than-average rainfall levels have caused levels to drop in local water sources. 

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are closely monitoring the water levels and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies but the public is being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.

James O’Toole of Irish Water said that the company is appealing to residents and businesses in the Bennettsbridge area to be mindful of how they use their water, as we have had a very dry period recently.

Masterplan for huge Kilkenny city site to go on public display 'in coming months'

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part," he said.

Irish Water have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

The free calculator is available on 'www.water.ie/calculator' where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

Robbie Keane, Tomás Ó Sé, Ken Doherty and Stephen Hunt join lineup for Horizon Irish Open Pro Am in Kilkenny

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media