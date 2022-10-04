Community rallies around Kilkenny family to help rebuild their home

A trojan community effort is underway to help the Kenneally family in South Kilkenny to rebuild their home after it was destroyed in a blaze last July.
To date almost €110,000 has been raised towards the target of €300,000 which will help the Keanneally family in Mullinavat cover the demolition and rebuilding costs.
This Saturday a special open day will take place from 9am to 1pm at the community centre in Mullinavat between 9am and 1pm to help source materials for The Big Build.
"We have got great support from lots of different people in our community and we want to thank everyone for their offers of help. We are hoping that this Open Day will bring everyone together and we will be able to made a plan going forward," said Derek Kenneally.
The Kenneally family are looking for help sourcing alarm systems, bathroom fixtures, beds, blocks, block layers, building materials, carpenters, concrete, doors, electrical appliances, electricians, electrical fixtures, flooring, furniture, hearing systems, insulation, paint, painters, plasterers, plant hire, plumbers, roofing materials, roofers, scaffolding, skips, slates, tiles, timber, ventilation systems and windows.
For more contact (087) 6986595 or search Mullinavat house fire on gofundme.com
