14 Oct 2022

Increase in pollution of Kilkenny rivers and lakes a 'disaster'

The River Nore at Thomastown, County Kilkenny

Christopher Dunne

14 Oct 2022 4:54 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

59% of river bodies in Kilkenny are now polluted, with 17% noted as either in a 'bad' or 'poor' condition. 

This statistic was shared in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s newly-released 'Water Quality in Ireland Report 2016 to 2021', which reveals that just half of all water bodies in Ireland are in a satisfactory condition, with significant declines in water quality being recorded in the last 5 years.

MEP Grace O’Sullivan noted that this result was a disappointment, but unfortunately not a surprise, stating that “these findings have come at a time where we have already recognised that we are in a biodiversity crisis”.

The EPA stated that agricultural runoff was a major contributor to the decrease in water quality, with higher concentrations of nitrates and phosphates being recorded across most river bodies and estuaries.

This is directly linked to fertiliser usage, and poses a significant risk to human health when used as drinking water.

O’Sullivan noted that the Department of Agriculture’s regular requests for a derogation from the EU Nitrates Directive is having a direct impact on rivers like the Nore and the Dinan.

The directive normally limits the amounts of the fertiliser which can be used on land, for environmental and public health reasons, but an exemption is often granted to Ireland to sustain large dairy herds. 

“While biodiversity and nature are the current losers, these actions will inevitably lead to consequences for people too. The vast majority of farmers do not benefit from increased nitrates usage, but we all suffer from it,” MEP O’Sullivan stated. 

“If we want to ensure that we have clean drinking water, safe places to bathe and livable ecosystems for fish and other wildlife, we will need stronger plans and braver actions from all parties.

“The government has begun to act, with a new River Basin Management Plan forthcoming, but we need to tackle nitrates levels as a matter of priority.”

