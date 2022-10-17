Safety concerns over road junction in Kilkenny

File Photo
Cllr Pat Dunphy has raised concerns that there 'could be an issue regarding safety' at a road junction in South Kilkenny.
The junction Cllr Dunphy made reference to was the Croke Shop junction with the N24 at Ballygriffin, Mooncoin.
He passed his concerns onto Area Engineer Stan Cullen at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.
The Area Engineer stated that Road Design 'did take the concerns of people into account that use that road daily'.
He added, however, that it is 'unlikely' that remedial work can take place at the junction because the entire N24 which runs from Waterford to Cahir is currently being overhauled.
It was recently revealed that the N24 is one of the most fatal roads in Ireland.
